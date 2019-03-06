  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A jackknifed big rig is causing a major backup during the Wednesday morning commute on Highway 50 in Sacramento.

The incident is along the eastbound side of the freeway near the Stockton Boulevard onramp.

Scene of the crash on Highway 50. (Credit: CHP South Sacramento)

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little before 6:30 a.m. As of 7:30 a.m., the big rig is still blocking the road. Lanes are reduced on eastbound Highway 50 just west of Stockton Boulevard due to the crash, CHP warns.

Sacramento Fire says a large amount of diesel leaked onto the freeway due to the crash. Crews are now trying to clean it up.

The driver of the big rig has been taken to the hospital.

Traffic on eastbound Highway 50 is backing up all the way to West Sacramento. Traffic on the westbound side is backing up to Rancho Cordova.

It’s unclear when the crash will be cleared.

