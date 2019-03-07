  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California could soon be the first state in the nation to completely ban the sale of fur.

A bill that would do just that had its first committee hearing on Wednesday. Actress Shannon Elizabeth of “American Pie” fame was at the State Capitol on Wednesday to help push for the bill.

West Hollywood, Berkeley, San Francisco and Los Angeles already ban fur sales.

This bill does not apply to animals harvested for food like sheep and cows, or the ability to buy leather.

Assemblymember Laura Friedman introduced the bill, AB 44, last year.

