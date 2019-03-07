  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Dorado County, placerville

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A Placerville man is under arrest after authorities said he led them on a chase Wednesday morning.

The incident started along Missouri Flat Road near Walmart. According to California Highway Patrol’s Placerville division, an officer spotted a car in that area that had been reported stolen a couple days ago.

The officer tried to get the car to pull over, but the driver took off.

An El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was in the right place at the right time was soon helping in the chase.

Authorities say the driver ran a red light, crossed over some double yellow lines and was speeding to try and get away.

Eventually, near Motherlode Drive and Greenstone Road, the driver pulled over and was arrested.

The driver has been identified as Placerville resident Cody Taylor. He has been booked into El Dorado County Jail, facing charges of suspicion of auto theft and felony evading.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s