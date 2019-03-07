PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A Placerville man is under arrest after authorities said he led them on a chase Wednesday morning.

The incident started along Missouri Flat Road near Walmart. According to California Highway Patrol’s Placerville division, an officer spotted a car in that area that had been reported stolen a couple days ago.

The officer tried to get the car to pull over, but the driver took off.

An El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was in the right place at the right time was soon helping in the chase.

Authorities say the driver ran a red light, crossed over some double yellow lines and was speeding to try and get away.

Eventually, near Motherlode Drive and Greenstone Road, the driver pulled over and was arrested.

The driver has been identified as Placerville resident Cody Taylor. He has been booked into El Dorado County Jail, facing charges of suspicion of auto theft and felony evading.