POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help in finding the suspect in a robbery at a Pollock Pines pizza parlor.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at the Papa Murphy’s in Pollock Pines Wednesday night.

A person walked into the restaurant and demanded cash. Surveillance video captured the whole incident, but the suspect’s face was covered by a mask.

No one was hurt in the incident. Exactly how much was stolen has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (530) 621-4716.