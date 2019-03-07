



— An upscale Roseville neighborhood is at the center of a sex trafficking investigation. Two people are under arrest and one of the suspects caught in the sex sting is a Southern California cop.

Neighbors watched as the wild scene broke out and police moved in on their suspect. An armored vehicle came down the street with officers in tactical gear. The operation was centered on a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in the gated community of Long Meadow Village.

Ring doorbell video recorded nearby shows the officers riding on the armored vehicle. Another video caught them using a bull horn to shout demands at people in the house.

The scene unfolded in January. Two months later, Roseville police say the home they served the search warrant is connected to sex trafficking. Police found a 16-year-old female victim of human trafficking inside.

Roseville police arrested 24-year-old Anthony Harrison on charges of human trafficking and pimping, and their investigation led them to Chino Police Sergeant Jason Bemowski. Harrison is currently being held at the South Placer Jail on $1 million bail.

Bemowski reportedly solicited prostitution of the minor through Harrison. The 16-year veteran of the Chino Police Department was arrested on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor while he was off-duty at a residence in the City of Redlands.

The two arrests were both made Thursday, some 500 miles apart. The months-long criminal investigation is now coming to light.

“This is a very sad day for our police department,” said Chino Police Chief Karen Comstock. “In my nearly 30 years of policing, I’ve never had to have one of my police officers arrested. And this indeed is a sad day for us, but the accusations against Sergeant Bemowski are very serious and should they be found to be true, I want to assure this community and my department that I will take the appropriate action at the necessary time. This type of conduct will not be tolerated at the Chino Police Department.”

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact CSU Sergeant Darren Kato with the Roseville Police Department at (916) 774-5000.