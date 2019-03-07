



— A massive walkout at Sacramento City College brought students in from many area high schools and colleges to protest the District Attorney and Attorney General’s decision to not charge the officers who killed Stephon Clark.

Hundreds took part in the protests as they said they continued their fight for justice. Holding signs and pictures of Clark, the students marched and chanted from Sacramento City College to the Capitol Thursday afternoon.

READ ALSO: Transcripts Describe Stephon Clark’s Grandmother Learning Of His Death In Her Backyard

Coffins were set up around campus to signify what this group says are too many lives lost in police shootings locally and across the country. Faith-based leaders and folks from out of town also joined the walkout as the group took to the streets and marched to the State Capitol.

“These kids are courageous. They decided to stand up, speak up, and we’re gonna stand with them,” said pastor Les Simmons.

After gathering at the Capitol, the protesters made their way back to Sacramento City College on public transportation and in Uber XLs. The walkout lasted at least six hours and remained peaceful.