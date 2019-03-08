  • CBS13On Air

ASHEVILLE, NC (CBS) – Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, best known for his role in the hit 1980s show “Airwolf,” has died at the age of 74, according to a report.

Jan-Michael Vincent at home in Santa Monica. (Picture by DAN CALLISTER Online USA Inc.)

Vincent passed away on Feb. 10 at a hospital in Asheville, North Carolina, according to a death certificate obtained Friday by TMZ.

Vincent died of a cardiac arrest, the death certificate reads.

Vincent starred as helicopter pilot Stringfellow Hawke in “Airwolf” from 1984 to 1987. He appeared in numerous films and television shows, including the 1978 Burt Reynolds film “Hooper.”

