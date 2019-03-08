  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS News Primetime Special
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Crime, Sacramento News, Wienerschnitzel

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Exclusive surveillance footage shows two people terrorizing Wienerschnitzel employees.  Armed with a gun, one person pushes a woman, who is already cowering on the ground.  Other employees forced to follow orders.

Putting their hands in the air. Emptying their cash register, and trying not to move unnecessarily.

Roy Pacheco and Monica Lopez' booking photos. (Credit: Sacramento Police Department)

Roy Pacheco and Monica Lopez’ booking photos. (Credit: Sacramento Police Department)

This was just one of five businesses police say 42-year-old Roy Pacheco and 42-year-old Monica Lopez robbed just this week. One on Sunday, and four on Wednesday, including Yum Yum Donuts on Franklin Boulevard.

The employees we spoke to say what happened to at Wienerschnitzel is pretty much what happened there. Employees were pushed, scared, and just trying to survive.

After hitting so many businesses in such a short period of time, officers put this case together quickly. The Sacramento Police Department and the sheriff’s office started working together, and Wednesday night they found and arrested Pacheco and Lopez.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s