SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Exclusive surveillance footage shows two people terrorizing Wienerschnitzel employees. Armed with a gun, one person pushes a woman, who is already cowering on the ground. Other employees forced to follow orders.

Putting their hands in the air. Emptying their cash register, and trying not to move unnecessarily.

This was just one of five businesses police say 42-year-old Roy Pacheco and 42-year-old Monica Lopez robbed just this week. One on Sunday, and four on Wednesday, including Yum Yum Donuts on Franklin Boulevard.

The employees we spoke to say what happened to at Wienerschnitzel is pretty much what happened there. Employees were pushed, scared, and just trying to survive.

After hitting so many businesses in such a short period of time, officers put this case together quickly. The Sacramento Police Department and the sheriff’s office started working together, and Wednesday night they found and arrested Pacheco and Lopez.