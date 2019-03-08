



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As the cost of living and doing business in the Bay Area keeps going up, San Francisco’s loss could become Sacramento’s gain.

A new New York Times article asks, “With a New Influx of Wealth, Is San Francisco Over?”

It points to problems such as lack of housing and jarring inequality. Making this the perfect time for Sacramento to make its pitch.

For so many years, Sacramento had a bit of an inferiority complex with San Francisco so nearby.

“It’s like having your big brother be like the all-state athlete in three sports. Well, you Know we’ve got our own game too and it’s pretty impressive.” Barry Broome said.

Broome calls Sacramento “the California option” for companies who want to move to the golden state, but are worried about other cities’ problems.

“You can’t live in San Francisco. You can’t live in San Jose. You can’t live in Menlo Park. The traffic in Los Angeles is untenable,” Broome said. “ It’s got a great food scene, great art scene, and the people are wonderful. We’ve got enough to offer anybody a great opportunity to be here in our region.”

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council is spreading the word that Sacramento is now the number one location for Bay Area residents to relocate. It brags that 24,000 people move to Sacramento from the Bay Area every year, more than Denver, Seattle, Portland, and Phoenix combined.

The council is heading to the South-By-Southwest festival in Austin, Texas this weekend. They will meet a lot of people and keep making their case that Sacramento is a great place for businesses to call home.