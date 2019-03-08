  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:34 AMPaid Program
    03:03 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camp Fire, Cat, homecoming, reunion


BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — Paul and Sandra Ritchie lost their home in November, and during the evacuation could only find three of their four cats.

Dexter was still outside and manages to escape.

Months after vanishing during the Camp Fire, to everyone’s surprise, Dexter showed up alive.

ALSO: Cat Lost In Camp Fire Found 102 Days Later, Will Reunite With Family In Missouri

Today, the cat and his family were reunited in Missouri where the family has relocated.

200 cats rescued from the Camp Fire burn zone are still waiting to be reunited with their families.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s