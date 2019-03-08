SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Black Lives Matter protesters march through the streets as they demonstrate the decision by Sacramento District Attorney to not charge the Sacramento police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark last year on March 04, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrated against the decision by Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert to not charge two police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)





— The Sacramento Police Department issued a press release Friday explaining Monday’s East Sacramento protest arrests after the DA announced she will not charge the 84 protesters.

Anne Marie Schubert’s office announced on Friday that no charges will be filed.

“In the interest of justice, no charges will be filed in any of the cases submitted,” the DA’s office wrote in a statement.

The protesters marched through East Sacramento after the decision to not charge the two officers involved in the shooting of Stephon Clark.

The press release states that protesters blocked access to an area hospital and that multiple vehicles were vandalized during the protest. Officers continue to investigate the vandalism.

Additionally, police say a protester had a verbal confrontation that escalated to a heated argument and assault. Another protester, who was spotted by a police helicopter, was reportedly carrying an unknown object on fire.

Police said that the protest was declared an “unlawful assembly” around 7:20 p.m. and the group was ordered to disperse. Officers reportedly gave 30 orders to disperse for an hour and forty minutes. The officers used loudspeakers on their vehicles and a Long-Range Acoustic Device, due to the loud protesters.

When a large group remained, police said they began an “orderly arrest process” in the interest of community safety and property protection. Of the 84 people arrested for unlawful assembly, police said one person was arrested for being in possession of a prohibited weapon.

The police department said they are continuing to conduct follow-up related to the protest.