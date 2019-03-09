



— A man is behind bars after getting fired from his job and then getting fired up, say authorities. He left, then came back to confront his former co-workers with a gun.

Even though the incident only lasted a few minutes, employees say it felt like the longest minutes of their lives.

Terrifying surveillance video shows the tense moments when the suspect, Beant Singh, allegedly threatened his former employers.

“I honestly couldn’t even breathe,” said the business owner.

In the video, you can see the man deputies say is Singh pulling a gun from his waistband and pointing it just inches from another man’s face. Singh had finished his last day on the job with Dhaliwal Bros Carrier, but then he came back, this time with a gun, according to a San Joaquin’s Sheriffs Office statement.

“He was saying, ‘I’m going to come for your family; you don’t know what I can do,’” the man said.

He says he has no idea why Singh snapped, but when other employees tried to help, they say he turned on them.

“He said, ‘don’t move I will shoot you too,’” said the man.

Sheriffs deputies say Singh shot off a round at two employees, but didn’t hit them, but even as he was leaving, police say he still wasn’t done.

“He told employees that even if he was arrested he would be returning to handle what he started,” said Andrea Lopez, a San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office spokesperson.

Singh was arrested and booked into the county jail, but his alleged threat is still out there, haunting his former coworkers.

“I was really scared. And I’m still scared if this guy comes out what’s going to happen,” said the co-worker.

“I have a 4-month-old baby. Of course you’re scared for him…I have a family. Who’s going to look after them if anything happened like that?” said.

All of the employees are planning to file a restraining order once Singh is released.