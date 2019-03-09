Filed Under:Crime, Folsom, folsom news, stabbing


FOLSOM (CBS13) — One man is behind bars in Folsom for attempted murder, after reportedly stabbing someone in the chest.

Police say 67-year-old William Mulock stabbed someone in a home on the 7500 block of Folsom Auburn Road early Saturday morning.

Along with attempted murder, Mulock is also facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

