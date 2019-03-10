  • CBS13On Air

Sonora


Sonora (CBS13) — Two men are sitting behind bars tonight after they broke into R and J Hobbies and Tools in Sonora, and it was all caught on camera.

In the security video, the men can be seen breaking a window, pillaging the merchandise, and exiting the store.

But, thanks to the security footage, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office quickly identified and arrested the suspects.

They did an estimated $4,000 in damages and are facing numerous felony charges.

Those suspects are 58-year-olf Robert Casper of Oakdale and 53-year-old James Cotner of Modesto.

