DAVIS (CBS13) — In response to the District Attorney’s decision in the Stephon Clark case, UC Davis medical students held a “die-in” Monday.

The students stood in solidarity with Clark and other victims of police violence. They’re also calling on healthcare providers to do more to help people with trauma after incidents with police.

“We take oaths as medical students and as health professionals to do no harm. We are here fulfilling that role today,” said medical student Spencer May.

The die in lasted for 12 minutes, one for each month that has passed since Clark was killed.