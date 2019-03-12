SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 23: An insurance adjuster walks through a Coffey Park home that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 23, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Residents are returning to their homes after a fast moving and deadly widlfire destroyed 8,400 structures and claimed the lives of at least 42 people. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA (CBS13) — The District Attorneys for Sonoma, Napa, Humboldt, and Lake Counties announced that no criminal charges will be filed against PG&E for the October 2017 Northern California wildfires.

After reviewing the fires, each office said they determined insufficient evidence exists to prove PG&E “acted with a reckless disregard for human life in causing the fires,” which is the standard necessary to sustain criminal charges.

Cal Fire investigations determined that the utility’s equipment caused numerous fires in four counties, but it did not cause the Nuns Fire, Thirty Seven Fire, or the Tubbs Fire.

PG&E remains on federal criminal probation and is a defendant in many private civil cases arising out of the wildfires seeking, among other remedies, financial compensation. Sonoma County is a party to one of the civil lawsuits.

The utility recently filed for bankruptcy and is said their equipment may have ignited the Camp Fire in Butte County.