INYO COUNTY (CBS13) – The search continues for a Marine missing in the southern Sierra Nevada.

Lieutenant Matthew Kraft, 24, went hiking on Sierra High Route in an area called Kearsarge Pass on February 24. He was supposed to hike out on March 4.

No one has heard from him, however.

Kraft’s car was found Saturday night near the trailhead on Lower Grays Meadows.

Local, state and federal agencies have been helping in the search for Kraft, which started on Monday.