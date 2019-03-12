



A lease agreement to keep the Raiders in Oakland for at least one more season is coming to a vote this Friday, according to officials.

The Coliseum Authority scheduled a vote for Friday on a lease with the Raiders for 2019 with an option for 2020. The deal also must be approved by the Oakland City Council and the Alameda County Board of Supervisors but no hang-ups are expected after the Raiders and the Coliseum Authority worked out their last remaining issues this week.

ALSO READ:

The Raiders will pay $7.5 million in rent for 2019 and have a $10.5 million option for 2020 in case their new $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas isn’t ready by then.

Last week, officials said talks between the board and team representatives were moving forward, but a major glitch that officials could not discuss was threatening to sink the whole deal.

While no one would confirm what exactly the sticking point was, sources said the issue was who covers the expenses of the Raider’s headquarters in Alameda for the one to two years of the new lease.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf she is encouraged by how the talks are going.

Read the rest of the story on CBSSF.com.