ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested a 24-year-old man after he led patrol cars on a chase in Roseville Tuesday morning.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department, deputies followed Andrew Salazar, suspecting he was driving while under the influence.

The chase reached speeds of up to 90 mph on Interstate 80. At one point, deputies say Salazar crashed into the divider but then kept driving until his tires were caught in a spike strip near Highway 49.

Salazar was arrested for evading a peace officer and for a hit and run. He’s being held at Placer County Jail on $150,000 bail.