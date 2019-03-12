  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested a 24-year-old man after he led patrol cars on a chase in Roseville Tuesday morning.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department, deputies followed Andrew Salazar, suspecting he was driving while under the influence.

Andrew Salazar's booking photo. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

Andrew Salazar’s booking photo. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

The chase reached speeds of up to 90 mph on Interstate 80. At one point, deputies say Salazar crashed into the divider but then kept driving until his tires were caught in a spike strip near Highway 49.

Salazar was arrested for evading a peace officer and for a hit and run. He’s being held at Placer County Jail on $150,000 bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s