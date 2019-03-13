  • CBS13On Air

TULSA (KJRH) — Passengers on a delayed Tulsa flight on Monday received quite the surprise from the pilot himself.

United Airlines Flight 6329 headed from Tulsa to Houston had maintenance issues that delayed the flight for several hours.

While passengers were sitting on the plane, the pilot, named Matthew, announced that he was getting burgers for everyone on the plane. He then went into the airport and bought more than 70 burgers from Fat Guy’s Burger Bar.

The flight eventually landed about five hours late in Houston.

 

