PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A suspected drunk driver was taken into custody crashing into trees off Interstate 80 in Placer County.

The crash happened Tuesday night along westbound i-80 near Drum Forebay. A Jeep went off the freeway and sheared off several trees.

Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit says the woman driving the car and her 11-month-old border collie escaped major injuries. She was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center before being taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities say.

The puppy was turned over to the driver’s parents.

The woman’s name has not been released.