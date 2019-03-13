SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new low-cost carrier is adding nonstop flights from Sacramento to Las Vegas.

Spirit Airlines says their SMF to LAS service will begin on June 20, 2019.

“This new service will also offer Sacramento travelers easy connections to and from Columbus, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Baltimore, New Orleans, and Philadelphia,” said Mark Haneke, Air Service Development Manager for the Sacramento County Department of Airports in a release.

With Frontier and Southwest also offering nonstop service to Las Vegas, officials hope the competition will help drive down fares.