



— Two people are behind bars after reportedly stealing $3,000 of property from a Verizon store Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to the Verizon store on Twin Cities on a report of a “robbery in progress” When officers arrived, the found the suspects had stolen display phones before driving away.

Galt Officer Castaneda found the vehicle traveling south on Highway 99. After attempted to pull the suspect vehicle over at Liberty Road, but the suspects drove away, initiating a short pursuit.

The suspect’s car got stuck in the mud as it pulled over on Jahant Raod.

Police say three adult subjects from Lodi and Stockton were arrested. Two of the subjects were booked at the Sacramento County Jail for charges including grand theft, evading arrest, possession of stolen property, vandalism and outstanding warrants.

The stolen property was returned to the store.