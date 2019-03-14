



— A California Assembly Member has introduced a constitutional amendment to end the death penalty in our state.

Assembly Member Marc Levine of the 10th District proposed the change on Wednesday.

This comes just a day after Governor Newsome signed a moratorium on executions in California.

Amendments to the California Constitution must be voted on by voters.