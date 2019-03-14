  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:california, death penalty, Newsom


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A California Assembly Member has introduced a constitutional amendment to end the death penalty in our state.

Assembly Member Marc Levine of the 10th District proposed the change on Wednesday.

ALSO: Gov. Newsom Signs Moratorium On Executions, Calling Death Penalty ‘A Failure’

This comes just a day after Governor Newsome signed a moratorium on executions in California.

Amendments to the California Constitution must be voted on by voters.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s