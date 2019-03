SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you have any errands to take care of at the DMV, officials are warning people to get there early.

The DMV says its lines are about to get a whole lot longer by the summer. The reason why? The “Real ID” law.

Do you need a #REALID driver license or ID card? If you want to continue using your license or ID to board domestic flights and enter secure federal buildings after new requirements begin in October 2020, the answer is yes! Visit https://t.co/hqZCbjmQwU for the details. pic.twitter.com/a4jAFDmMDk — CA DMV (@CA_DMV) March 11, 2019

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, Californians without a passport will need a new kind of ID card to get on a plane.

In total, 27 million people need to get one.

As of two months ago, just three million have actually taken the time to get it done.