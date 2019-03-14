Filed Under:Crime, Lodi, lodi news, murder


LODI (CBS13) — A second man is behind bars in connection with a murder in Lodi.

The crime happened on February 10 when a 34-year-old man was shot in the head on Vine Street.

ALSO: Police Investigating Shooting Death In Lodi

Police arrested 45-year-old Marcus Trull Sr on March 1, charging him with murder.

Today, police arrested Trull’s son.

23-year-old Marcus Trull Jr is now behind bars, charged with murder and conspiracy.

The Lodi Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this murder, you are asked to call 209-333-6727.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s