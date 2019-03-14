



— A second man is behind bars in connection with a murder in Lodi.

The crime happened on February 10 when a 34-year-old man was shot in the head on Vine Street.

Police arrested 45-year-old Marcus Trull Sr on March 1, charging him with murder.

Today, police arrested Trull’s son.

23-year-old Marcus Trull Jr is now behind bars, charged with murder and conspiracy.

The Lodi Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this murder, you are asked to call 209-333-6727.