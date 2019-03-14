A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

6:50 p.m. Update: Sacramento Police say an unidentified hazardous material was found.

The bomb unit is still on scene as a precaution.

Officials expect to remain on the scene for about an hour.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police in Sacramento are investigating a suspicious device in a downtown backyard at 6th Street and S Street.

Some houses have been evacuated and others have been told to shelter in place.

Police were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

The bomb unit has been called as a precaution and officials are investigating the device to ensure it is not a threat.

This is a developing story.