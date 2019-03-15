  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Modesto News, shooting, Tattoo Shops


MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police have arrested a man for fatally shooting another man outside his tattoo shop.

Police arrested 36-year-old Jeremy Fennel for homicide Friday. Officers say Fennel walked outside of his business, Sin Cal Industries, to confront two people Friday afternoon.

Fennel reportedly got into an argument and then shot and killed 25-year-old Lawrence Walker. The other person in the argument was not shot.

Officers say after the shooting Fennel called the police, and was cooperating with the investigation.

Another employee in the area says he heard the gunshot.

When he came outside, he says he saw the witness yelling while the shooter was on the phone with 911, saying, “You didn’t have to do that. Why did you do that?”

While police are trying to piece together what happened out here today, people who work in the area say they’re not entirely surprised. They say pretty much every day they see homeless people hanging out behind these businesses.

