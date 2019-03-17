LOS ANGELES (CBS) — No tickets matched Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
The winning numbers were 30-34-39-53-67, and the Powerball: 11.
That means Wednesday’s jackpot will roll over to a whopping $550 million.
Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
