LOS ANGELES (CBS) — No tickets matched Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 30-34-39-53-67, and the Powerball: 11.

That means Wednesday’s jackpot will roll over to a whopping $550 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

 

