



– A Vallejo family was robbed, and later, shocked when their home surveillance camera caught the prowler looking in on their sleeping baby.

They said things were missing from the home, and when they checked the video, they saw just how dangerously close the intruder was.

The family’s surveillance video shows an intruder just steps away from Schendelle Bohulano’s one-year-old nephew who was sleeping in his crib.

“And that’s when I freaked out,“ said Bohulano. “Anything but kids. You can take everything away just don’t take my niece and nephew,”

She told KPIX her sister sent her the video and she immediately posted it to her social media account to make the public aware.

“You could see my nephew on camera, and he was just looking in,” she said. “My sister is very scared and I’m feeling very protective over my niece and nephew,” said Bohulano.

The Vallejo woman said her 4-year-old niece was in the next room.

