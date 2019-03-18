  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ceres, stanislaus county

CERES (CBS13) – Authorities say a DUI suspect was arrested right in front of Stanislaus County’s Public Safety Center jail.

The incident happened early Monday morning. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was leaving the office on Hackett Road when he spotted a pickup truck driving with both its passenger side tires flat and off the rim.

The driver was eventually arrested right in front of the jail. (Credit: Stanislaus Sheriff)

The driver was eventually arrested right in front of the jail. (Credit: Stanislaus Sheriff)

The deputy tried to get the pickup to pull over, but it kept on going.

Deputies say the driver didn’t stop until the pickup reached the gate of the jail.

The driver was apparently under the influence and was later arrested. His name has not been released at this point.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s