CERES (CBS13) – Authorities say a DUI suspect was arrested right in front of Stanislaus County’s Public Safety Center jail.

The incident happened early Monday morning. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was leaving the office on Hackett Road when he spotted a pickup truck driving with both its passenger side tires flat and off the rim.

The deputy tried to get the pickup to pull over, but it kept on going.

Deputies say the driver didn’t stop until the pickup reached the gate of the jail.

The driver was apparently under the influence and was later arrested. His name has not been released at this point.