



— Officials have begun the process of covering up the “RIOT” buttons in state building elevators. The buttons are set to be swapped out by the end of the week with indicator lights that do not have words in them.

The buttons were installed into some elevators in state buildings, including the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration Building on 5th and N streets in Sacramento.

The buttons came as a surprise to some employees who say they did not receive an explanation of what the mysterious buttons do.

READ ALSO: State Employees Confused By New ‘Riot’ Button In Elevators At Sacramento Building

Agency spokesperson Monica Hassan issued a statement reading: “The buttons were installed as part of our overall safety and emergency plan covering a variety of scenarios; including the need to have the elevator not reach the first floor. The wording is in the process of being changed to more effectively reflect the purpose. We apologize for anyone who was distressed by the wording.”

The buttons are supposed to light up to alert riders the elevators won’t go to the first floor if there is a security scare, like a riot.