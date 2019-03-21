  • CBS13On Air

MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Modesto that left a suspect in critical condition.

The incident happened a little before 2 p.m. Thursday near Carver Road and Teresa Street.

According to the Modesto Police Department, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies were in Modesto following up on a carjacking and robbery suspect when the shooting took place. At some point, deputies opened fire and a suspect is now in critical condition, police say.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident, Modesto police say.

The surrounding streets will be closed for the time being.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates. 

 

