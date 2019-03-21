POCATELLO, Idaho (CBS13) – Two Yuba County residents have been arrested in the murder case of an 87-year-old Idaho woman.

Arlyne Koehler was found dead inside her Pocatello home on Tuesday. She had been stabbed to death, authorities said. However, according to the Idaho State Journal, authorities also said Koehler managed to injure her attacker – making him leave a trail of blood.

Thursday, Pocatello police announced two arrests had been made in the case: 18-year-old Marysville resident Dustin Alfaro and an unnamed 17-year-old male also from Marysville.

Yuba County deputies arrested Alfaro and the other juvenile in Olivehurst after responding to an earlier incident involving the suspects in Linda. Deputies reportedly conducted a felony traffic stop in the area of 8th and Olivehurst Avenue. The suspects were arrested without further incident.

Alfaro was booked into Yuba County Jail with a bail of $1 million, and the juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall.