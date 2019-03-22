  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Golden 1 Center, Jennifer Lopez

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Jennifer Lopez’ summer 2019 tour will now be stopping by Sacramento on June 12.

The pop star announced her “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” tour back in February. A Golden 1 Center stop was originally slated for June 16, but that date has since been changed to June 12.

It’s Lopez’ first tour in more than six years.

The tour celebrates Lopez’ milestone birthday. Believe it or not, Lopez is turning 50 on July 24.

Tickets for the Sacramento stop go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

 

 

