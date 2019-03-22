SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Jennifer Lopez’ summer 2019 tour will now be stopping by Sacramento on June 12.

The pop star announced her “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” tour back in February. A Golden 1 Center stop was originally slated for June 16, but that date has since been changed to June 12.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @JLo is celebrating her birthday with you on the "It’s My Party” Tour in Sacramento on June 12! Presales start March 26 at 10 am ✨ pic.twitter.com/ATvlR1QJSV — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) March 22, 2019

It’s Lopez’ first tour in more than six years.

The tour celebrates Lopez’ milestone birthday. Believe it or not, Lopez is turning 50 on July 24.

Tickets for the Sacramento stop go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.