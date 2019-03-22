Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings have signed Cody Demps to a 10-day contract, the team announced Friday.
Demps, a former Sacramento State player, plays for Sacramento’s G-League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. He will be the first Hornet to play in the NBA, according to his former coach Brian Katz.
Demps has played in all 49 games with the Stockton Kings and has had 41 starts. He averages 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 30.6 minutes per contest during the 2018-19 season.
The Kings play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.