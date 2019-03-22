  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:00 PMSports Xtra
    9:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Basketball, Cody Demps, Sacramento Kings, Stockton Kings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings have signed Cody Demps to a 10-day contract, the team announced Friday.

Demps, a former Sacramento State player, plays for Sacramento’s G-League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. He will be the first Hornet to play in the NBA, according to his former coach Brian Katz.

Demps has played in all 49 games with the Stockton Kings and has had 41 starts. He averages 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 30.6 minutes per contest during the 2018-19 season.

The Kings play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s