MODESTO (CBS13) — Check your fridge: Milk produced and packaged by a Stanislaus County company is under recall.
Health officials say milk from Valley Milk Simply Bottled may contain a harmful bacteria. If you bought the milk between March 11 and the 19th, throw it out.
The raw milk is sold in one-gallon plastic jugs.
CDFA found the campylobacter bacteria in a routine sample collected at the Valley Milk Simply Bottled production and packaging facility. No illnesses have been reported.