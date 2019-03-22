



— Check your fridge: Milk produced and packaged by a Stanislaus County company is under recall.

Health officials say milk from Valley Milk Simply Bottled may contain a harmful bacteria. If you bought the milk between March 11 and the 19th, throw it out.

The raw milk is sold in one-gallon plastic jugs.

CDFA found the campylobacter bacteria in a routine sample collected at the Valley Milk Simply Bottled production and packaging facility. No illnesses have been reported.

