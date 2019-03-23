  • CBS13On Air

SHERIDAN (CBS13) — K-9 Drago took down a wanted mean in Sheridan, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they had been looking for 32-year-old Wesley Bower for more than a week on a felony car theft warrant when they saw him walking.

When they approached him, they say he took off running through a field, jumping numerous barbwire fences.

That’s when K-9 Drago was deployed, apprehending Bower by biting him in the forearm.

Deputies arrested Bower. His bail is set at $55,000.

