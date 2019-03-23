SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A scary scene onboard a cruise ship stuck in stormy seas.

Tonight, the evacuation of all on board is underway, including one local woman from Rio Vista.

That passenger onboard the Viking Sky off Norway is waiting to be evacuated. She tells CBS13 she is doing fine tonight, although the ship she is on is not.

Helicopters hovering overhead in an effort to lift people on the ship to safety. Inside everyone onboard is wearing life jackets.

One of the hundreds waiting to be rescued is a Rio Vista’s Alexus Sheppard.

Sheppard has been sharing videos from on board since the trouble started on her Twitter.

She shared videos showing furniture sliding, ceiling panels falling, as the ship is hit hard by monster waves.

Sheppard also posted photos as day turned to night, showing some passengers laying on floors, in stairwells, and hallways.

She texted CBS13’s Steve Large, “people sleeping everywhere they can. Evacuation is going very slow. About one person every two minutes.”

Sheppard also texted she is doing fine.

Since it first lost power, there are reports one of the cruise ship’s engines is now working and the ship has been able to get further away from the rocky coastline in the area.

