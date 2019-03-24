



— There’s a voluntary recall of California-grown avocados underway because of listeria fears.

The avocados in question are from Henry Avocado Corporation.

ALSO: Tyson Recalls Frozen, Ready-To-Eat Chicken Strips Due To Metal Fears

The company says it’s issuing the recall because of positive listeria tests at its California packaging facility.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems.

The avocados in question were distributed in Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Consumers can identify the recalled products by the “Bravocado” stickers.