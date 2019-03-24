  • CBS13On Air

avocado, Recall


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There’s a voluntary recall of California-grown avocados underway because of listeria fears.

The avocados in question are from Henry Avocado Corporation.

The company says it’s issuing the recall because of positive listeria tests at its California packaging facility.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems.

The avocados in question were distributed in Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Consumers can identify the recalled products by the “Bravocado” stickers.

