



— After a terrifying scene onboard a cruise ship stranded in stormy seas, one of those passengers, a Rio Vista woman stuck inside a cruise ship has finally made it off safely.

Alexus Sheppard tweeted several dramatic videos and pictures when the trouble started.

This all started when the Viking Sky Cruiseline got caught in the middle of a storm off the coast of Norway.

Rough waters sent furniture sliding, hitting passengers.

The ship arrived at a Norway port yesterday.

Passengers are now being treated for their injuries.

The cruise originally was set to end in the UK on Tuesday.