  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cruise, Rio Vista, Storm


NORWAY (CBS13) — After a terrifying scene onboard a cruise ship stranded in stormy seas, one of those passengers, a Rio Vista woman stuck inside a cruise ship has finally made it off safely.

Alexus Sheppard tweeted several dramatic videos and pictures when the trouble started.

This all started when the Viking Sky Cruiseline got caught in the middle of a storm off the coast of Norway.

Rough waters sent furniture sliding, hitting passengers.

ALSO: Local Woman Tweets From Cruise Ship During Evacuation

The ship arrived at a Norway port yesterday.

Passengers are now being treated for their injuries.

The cruise originally was set to end in the UK on Tuesday.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s