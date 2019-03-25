  • CBS13On Air

COLFAX (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help in finding the suspects who broke into a Colfax gas station and made off with cash and cigarettes.

The incident happened early Thursday morning at the Shell gas station in Colfax. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, two men were caught on camera pulling up to the gas pumps, then smashing the store’s front glass door with a brick.

The suspects smashing the front door of the gas station. (Credit: Placer Sheriff)

Using a blue tarp, the suspects loaded up on cartons and packs of cigarettes and took off.

The suspects were driving a gray, 2016-2019 Chevy Malibu. One of the men had a thin mustache, but not many other distinguishing features have been noted.

Close-up of one of the suspects. (Credit: Placer Sheriff)

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Placer County Crime Stoppers at (800) 923-8191.

