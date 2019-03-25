AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — In the midst of a super bloom, the beautiful blooms of Daffodil Hill in Amador County will be open to visitors starting Saturday, March 30.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. – p.m. daily, weather permitting. Officials do not know how long Daffodil Hill will be open with more rain predicted in the next few weeks.

Visitors can call the recorded phone message at 209-296-7048 to see if Daffodil Hill is open on a chosen day.

This is a free attraction located at 18310 Rams Horn Grade, Volcano, California, that attracts visitors from around the world.

According to the Sutter Creek website, it is estimated that Daffodil Hill is covered in approximately 300,000 bulbs when in full bloom.

The attraction is usually open from mid-March through the first weeks of April, so make sure to check it out while you can!