MODESTO (CBS13) – Family is identifying the 41-year-old father who was struck and killed while crossing a Modesto road in his wheelchair.

The incident happened Friday night at the intersection of Tully Road and Montclair Drive.

Modesto police say the man was crossing the road in an electric wheelchair when he was struck by a car. He was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The man has been identified by family at 41-year-old Salvador Chavez. Friends and family held a memorial at the crash site on Saturday.

Officers said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the accident, police say.