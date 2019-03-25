



– Barbara Dobbs’s and her husband Carl bought movie tickets to see the latest comedy on the silver screen Saturday at a matinee, but what happened once she got inside the Century 14 theater would feel more like a horror flick.

“When I looked in my purse I thought, ‘Oh gosh my wallet is gone!’” she said.

Under the cover of darkness, a thief was able to sneak into her purse sitting on the seat next to her and steal the wallet.

“I thought nobody’s going to grab my purse off to see when I’m sitting next to it, never imagine that it wasn’t safe,” she said.

Barbara was shocked by the Hollywood style heist.

“It was really creepy to me that they could do that and I didn’t notice anything,” she said.

The alleged crook went straight to Target and started ringing up gift cards in the self-checkout.

“They were getting almost $1,700 in a matter of minutes at Target on gift cards,” Barbara said.

Then the suspect raced over to Home Depot and spend $2,000 in one hour. The theater thief may have thought he’d gotten away with the transactions, but his face was caught by surveillance video.

“I feel like I don’t want this to happen to somebody else,” she said.

Barbara posted her story to Folsom chat on Facebook and says at least five other people chimed in saying the same thing happened to them.

“The manager here said, ‘Yeah they do this all the time, they climb under the seats, they get purses and wallets,'” she said.

So now she’s hoping for a happy ending with these blockbuster thieves getting busted.

“I think we think because we are in Folsom we are safe, but you’re not really safe anywhere, I think I just got to guard your purse no matter where you are,” Barbara said.

CBS13 reached out to the theater for comment but did not hear back. If you have any information, contact Folsom PD.