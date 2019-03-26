  • CBS13On Air

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – A construction worker was killed after an accident involving a small Bobcat tractor he was using Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at an apartment complex along Morse Avenue, near Arden Way.

Sacramento Metro Fire officials say they got a 911 call around 10:30 a.m. after the worker who was filling a pool was found injured. First responders say the worker somehow got pinched between the bucket and the vehicle.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene, Metro Fire says.

CalOSHA and the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office are now investigating.

The worker’s name has not been released.

