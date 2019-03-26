  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – A man who was scheduled for a court date on charges of sexually abusing a child apparently took his own life by driving off a Butte County cliff.

The Mendocino County District Attorney’s office says 51-year-old Paradise resident Aaron Douglas Burrows was scheduled to start his trial on Monday morning. He was facing felony charges of sexually abusing a 9-year-old.

Burrows never showed up to the court date, however.

As the district attorney’s office soon learned, Burrows had committed suicide sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Burrows’ car had apparently been driven over the edge just east of Lookout Point, near Paradise. He was found dead inside by crews from Cal Fire’s Butte Unit on Monday morning.

If Burrows had been convicted in the case, the DA’s office says he was facing a mandatory 15 years to life in state prison sentence.

 

