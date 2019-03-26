MODESTO (CBS13) – A Beyer High School senior is out to make sure other students don’t miss out on prom night just because they don’t have something to wear.

Sarah Diryawush and her mom put out a call on Facebook, asking people to donate dresses.

Over the past few weeks, the pair has collected more than 150 dresses, shoes and accessories.

Diryawush says she’s always wanted to do this kind of drive.

“We’ve always really talked about it over the years, and I think this year was the year we were like, ‘Let’s just do it!” Diryawush said.

High school students from anywhere are now invited to come by J. Peter Realtors at 1202 Tully Road in Modesto to get a dress. The “boutique” will be open from 4-6 p.m., March 27-May 31, or by appointment.

The dresses and accessories will be available for free.