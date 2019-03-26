ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a fight between roommates in West Roseville led to a stabbing.

The incident happened Tuesday morning along the 4000 block of Bob Doyle Drive.

Roseville police say roommates at a residence in the area got into fight. The fight then escalated to the point where one of the roommates was stabbed.

One person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One suspect has been arrested, police say.

Police note there is no ongoing threat in the neighborhood, but a large law enforcement presence remains in the area for the time being Tuesday morning as the incident is investigated.