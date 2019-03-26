FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Vanden High School has canceled school for Wednesday after the staff was made aware of a threat of violence, according to the Travis Unified School District.

The district said they have been working with the Fairfield Police Department to investigate the origin and the credibility of the threat, and the investigation is still active. By Tuesday evening, the district was uncertain of the credibility of the threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district announced school and all school activities will be canceled on March 27. All other schools in the district will remain open.

The district anticipates the investigation will conclude and allow school to resume as normal on Thursday.

If anyone has any information, please contact Principal Bill Sarty at wsarty@travisusd.org or 437.7333 Ext. 8001.